NEW YORK, Sept 30 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Weak U.S. jobs growth seen on Friday

* Bernanke could signal further Fed support

* Apple expected to unveil iPhone 5 on Tuesday

* Brazil faces speeding inflation, slowing economy

For Insider TV show on week ahead, click here: link.reuters.com/nev93s

U.S. JOBS GROWTH SEEN MUTED

With the U.S. economy seen dangerously close to a new recession, Friday's September payrolls report could add to those concerns. Analysts see just 60,000 new jobs created last month - not enough to keep up with a growing size of the labor force, although still better than the zero job growth registered in August. The jobless rate is seen stuck at 9.1 percent but average hourly earnings are forecast to creep up by 0.2 percent. Also weighing on the economic outlook, Monday's ISM factory survey for September is seen showing activity slipping to 50.3, just short of contraction and its lowest level since July 2009. The service sector ISM on Wednesday also is seen weakening to 53 from 53.3 in August.

EYES ON BERNANKE

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has a chance to signal whether he is readying any extra support for a weakening U.S. economy when he testifies before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Tuesday. The Fed has faced tough criticism from Republicans who fear that his extraordinary measures - the Fed on Sept. 21 took new steps to lower longer term interest rates and buy mortgage debt - threaten to create inflationary pressures and weaken the dollar.

MARKETS

A huge week for U.S. economic data will add to the severe market volatility fueled by Europe's debt crisis. Smaller jobs indicators before Friday will also add to the mix as traders try to position for the payrolls report. The slew of data is likely to shape views on the upcoming earnings season and how companies will deal with signs of a slowing global economy. Bonds and the dollar should remain beneficiaries of investor anxieties.

APPLE TO UNVEIL NEW IPHONE

Apple is expected on Tuesday to unveil iPhone 5, which will probably have a bigger screen and work better with remote computing services. A new iPhone would be the first major product introduction under CEO Tim Cook after co-founder Steve Jobs resigned last month. It's unclear if Jobs, who is now chairman, will take the stage. Apple typically refreshes its iPhone lineup during its developer event in June, but delayed the new model this year.

RETAIL SAME-STORE SALES

Have retailers cleared enough space on their shelves for the holidays, or are inventories creeping up and forcing sharper-than-expected discounting? About two dozen U.S. retailers report September sales on Wednesday and Thursday, giving a snapshot of how parts of the industry, especially the apparel and department-store sectors, ended the back-to-school season and are setting up for the holidays.

U.S.-CHINA CURRENCY SPAT

The Senate begins action on Monday on a bill to pressure China to revalue its currency and clear the way for U.S. companies to impose duties on China's exports. Supporters are optimistic of victory and hope to build enough momentum that Republican leaders in the House of Representatives will drop their current reservations and pursue their own bill. The White House has yet to speak out on the legislation, but could as soon as Monday.

UAW TALKS/AUTO SALES

The General Motors contract is wrapped up, and a deal with Ford seems like it's in the bag, so that leaves the Auto Workers union with Chrysler, the weakest of the Detroit Three. At the same time, U.S. auto sales for September, due on Monday, are likely to show an improvement from the previous month when limited vehicle inventory hurt demand, but the outlook is decidedly dim.

CANADA

Key events include Canadian monthly inflation on Friday and data for building permits. We also expect the results of a contract vote by Air Canada flight attendants after the airline came within hours of a strike. The weekly Bay Street column will look at what mining companies will get out of Alaskan plans to build up a rare earth industry. A provincial election in Ontario, Canada's economic powerhouse, looks set to result in a minority government. But it remains unclear if the Liberals will stay in power, perhaps in a coalition with their left-of-center rivals, or if the Conservatives will take over. The Conservatives promise to scrap green energy programs that have boosted electricity bills.

"UNDERWEAR BOMBER" TRIAL

The trial begins on Tuesday of the so-called "underwear bomber", Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian charged with trying to blow up a passenger airliner on Christmas Day 2009. Abdulmutallab, 24, is accused of trying to detonate a bomb hidden in his underpants as his Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam approached Detroit, a scare that prompted U.S. authorities to ramp up aviation security. The Nigerian had had contacts with the prominent al Qaeda organizer in Yemen, Anwar al-Awlaki, whose death in a U.S. drone attack was announced on Friday. Abdulmutallab has said he will represent himself in court during the trial.

GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT SUMMIT

Executives from some of the largest U.S. brokerages and money managers will gather for the four-day Reuters Wealth Management Summit, starting on Monday. Banking giants hold high hopes for their wealth management arms as a means to keep the ship steady in volatile times, but many have found themselves pouring money into a sector that is stuck in neutral. The struggle to boost profit in this environment will be a key topic next week as the industry's top executives gather in New York, Singapore, and Geneva.

BRAZIL OIL ROYALTIES

Brazil's Congress is expected to vote early in the week on how to distribute oil royalties, a long-running dispute between state governments and legislators. They appear to now have a deal that would pave the way for the auction of Brazil's very lucrative sub-salt oil fields. A defeat would be a huge setback for President Dilma Rousseff and would likely trigger a drawn-out legal battle putting new tenders on hold for years.

PERU COPPER STRIKE

Mining firms in Peru are coming under pressure with a strike at Freeport-McMoRan's giant Cerro Verde copper mine and efforts by authorities in the region of Tacna to take away Southern Copper's access to crucial groundwater supplies. The government of leftist President Ollanta Humala is trying to help resolve both disputes but they could become his biggest test yet and set the tone for how the government responds to mining protests.

LATAM INFLATION

Brazil's September inflation reading due on Friday is seen confirming the rapid climb of prices as unemployment stays near record lows and credit growth remains robust. The central bank sees prices peaking in September, but its surprise 50 basis point rate cut in late August has put authorities' inflation-fighting credentials into question. Mexico also releases its inflation index for September on Friday, but unlike Brazil most in the market expect price increases to remain mute. Peru's central bank meets on Thursday and is expected to hold rates steady for the sixth straight month.