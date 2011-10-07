NEW YORK Oct 7 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* U.S Congress set to pass trio of free trade deals

* Fed September policy meeting minutes in focus

* Q3 earnings season: Alcoa, PepsiCo, Google, JPMorgan Chase report

* Obama jobs bill faces legislative hurdles

U.S. CONGRESS TO VOTE ON FREE TRADE DEALS, FINALLY

A trio of free trade deals with South Korea, Colombia and Panama that opponents managed to delay for years could be approved by Congress on Wednesday. Both the Senate and House of Representatives are poised to vote on the pacts one day before South Korean President Lee Myung-bak meets with Obama at the White House on Thursday. The deal with South Korea is the biggest U.S. free trade pact since the North American Free Trade Agreement. Together, the three deals are expected to boost U.S. goods exports by about $13 billion annually, which the administration says will create or support some 70,000 jobs.

FED POLICY MINUTES IN FOCUS

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting on Tuesday will shed light on what further tools Ben Bernanke might have up his sleeve to further ease monetary policy and could indicate how worried policymakers may be that Europe' s woes might imperil the U.S. economic recovery. The report could also provide a sense of how much support there is at the central bank for committing to targets for growth, employment or inflation. Opponents of recent Fed easing moves will air their views, with Philadelphia Fed's Charles Plosser speaking on Wednesday and Thursday and Minneapolis' Naryana Kocherlakota on Thursday.

ALCOA, PEPSICO, GOOGLE, JPMORGAN CHASE EARNINGS

The third quarter earnings season kicks off when Alcoa, America's biggest aluminum producer, reports on Tuesday. The results are expected to show strong demand for aluminum in some sectors such as aerospace, but weak in others like construction. PepsiCo is next on Wednesday, and could come under increasing pressure from impatient shareholders and analysts if it reports another weak quarter. When Google reports on Thursday, CEO Larry Page will need to reassure investors that the company's core search business remains on solid footing. Also on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank by market value, releases earnings. We already have some inkling of what is in store: a 30 percent decline in trading profits, and a 50 percent decline in investment banking fees.

MARKETS CONTINUE TO ZIG-ZAG

Stocks are poised to hold in if earnings come in better than anticipated, but the market's range has been defined lower, and expect equities to hit resistance between 1170 and 1180. Bonds will contend with new supply of three, 10 and 30-year bonds. Markets will keep betting light because of the uncertainty surrounding Europe. Headlines will keep driving macro-type bets that go in one direction for a few days before reversing sharply. Euro could turn lower and take other assets down if the weekend's headlines do not further the notion that European officials are getting a grip on the crisis.

OBAMA JOBS BILL SET TO STUMBLE

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote in a procedural motion that would effectively kill President Obama's jobs bill as a package. In coming weeks and months, Democrats and Republicans likely will consider elements of the Obama proposals individually as they address ways to bring down the 9.1 million unemployment figure, a key issue dogging Obama's campaign for re-election. Some of the ideas, such as a proposed cut in the payroll tax, may also play into the closed-door discussions of the so-called congressional "super committee" examining ways to sharply cut the U.S. deficit.

CHINA-U.S. CURRENCY DISPUTE

The U.S. Senate is expected to pass a bill on Tuesday aimed at pressing China to revalue the yuan. The legislation, which calls for U.S. tariffs on imports from countries with deliberately undervalued currencies, faces a tougher battle in the House of Representatives, where Republican leaders have condemned it as "dangerous". President Obama has associated himself with harsh criticism of China, accusing Beijing of "gaming" international trade by keeping its currency weak. But he has been cautious about the bill, saying any measure must comply with global trade rules. The bill has drawn warnings from Beijing that it could trigger a trade war and is seen by some partly as a political measure to draw support before next year's elections.

EYES ON THE U.S. CONSUMER

With the U.S. jobs market looking more steady, a likely bump in retail sales data due on Friday could further ease fears the United States could dip back into recession. Jobs growth accelerated in September, and retail sales are expected to have grown 0.6 percent last month after posting no growth in August. It's possible the summer-long spending battle in Congress did less damage to the economy than many feared. The Reuters/University of Michigan consumer confidence index for October, also due on Friday, will likely show improvement as well.

iPHONE 4S SALES START

Apple's iPhone 4S hits store shelves - or arrives on doorsteps - across the globe, from Japan to the United States, on Friday. The smartphone's global fan legion appears less enthused this time round if the initial Web response is any judge, but tech insiders still think it will be one of the hottest tickets this coming holiday, with a possible pop in positive sentiment after the death of Steve Jobs.

CANADA

August trade figures, due on Thursday, will provide the main economic news for the week given Canada's heavy dependence on exports, mostly of energy and other raw materials. Analysts forecast a slightly narrower trade deficit of C$750 million, after a C$1 billion shortfall in July. Other data on housing starts and new home prices will offer clues to the state of a housing sector that dipped during the recession but recovered quickly. Elsewhere, there may be news on conditions surrounding bank-led Maple Group's offer for the Toronto Stock Exchange and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion, whose stock has been extremely volatile in recent weeks on rumors that the company could become a takeover target.

"UNDERWEAR BOMBER" BOMBER TRIAL

Opening arguments begin on Tuesday in the terrorism trial of a Nigerian man accused of trying to blow up a Detroit-bound flight from Amsterdam on Christmas Day 2009 with a bomb in his underpants. The abortive bombing attempt by Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, 24, led to a further tightening of U.S. aviation security. Prosecutors are expected to link him with al Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed by a U.S. drone attack in Yemen last week. Abdulmutallab, a fluent English speaker who studied at University College, London, has said he wants to represent himself at the trial.

2012 ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The main event in the Republican campaign to represent the party in next November's presidential election against Democrat Obama is a debate among the candidates at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Tuesday meant to deal with economic issues. Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, who has focused on dissing Obama rather than his opponents and portraying himself as an able economic steward, will seek to build his lead over his main rival, Texas governor Rick Perry. There may be more jostling among the states vying for an early, and thus influential, place in the state-by-state selection process to choose a nominee that will begin in Iowa in early January.