DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 23 Dubai-based Abraaj
capital launched on Sunday a $50 million fund to help finance
small and medium-sized Jordanian firms, part of a $300-$400
million regional fund to invest in the largest business sector
in the Arab world.
"We are looking for companies with proven business models
with some revenue," Abdullah Shahin, a partner in Abraaj Capital
told Reuters.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Gulf firms were major
investors in the Jordan fund that would take influential
minority equity participation in a dozen firms, with financing
ranging between $700,000 to $5.5 million, Shahin said.
"The SMS sector in the region employs 70 to 80 percent but
only contributes 20-30 percent of GDP so you can see the
productivity gap," Shahin said on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum meeting at the Dead Sea.
Abraaj is one of the Middle East's biggest private equity
firms, managing assets of over $6 billion.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)