ZURICH Jan 25 Activists protesting against the
World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have claimed responsibility
for explosions that broke a window at a Zurich branch of Credit
Suisse and blew up the postbox of the boss of
commodity trader Glencore.
Police confirmed on Friday that attacks had been made on a
Credit Suisse branch in the upmarket residential area of
Hottingen and a postbox in the lakeside suburb of Rueschlikon in
the early hours of Thursday morning.
Credit Suisse confirmed a security window of its branch had
been shattered. Police said the damage, caused by an
unidentified explosive device, amounted to several thousand
francs.
A spokesman for Zurich police said investigations were
continuing into who was behind the attacks and what had caused
the explosions, while Glencore confirmed an incident had taken
place on the property of CEO Ivan Glasenberg.
No-one was injured in either attack.
An unnamed group posted a letter on the indymedia.ch website
claiming responsibility for the attacks. The letter said the
group had targeted Credit Suisse and Glasenberg due to their
support of the WEF.
In the letter, the activists criticised poor working
conditions at Glencore and said it had targeted Credit Suisse
for a host of reasons, including food price speculation, mass
job losses and "betting against the Greek people".
Glencore's 2011 stock market flotation has led to increased
scrutiny by environmental and anti-corruption campaigners over
its involvement in mining operations in countries from Zambia to
Colombia.
Until the listing, Glasenberg, who grew up in South Africa
and became CEO in 2002, had lived with his family in relative
anonymity in Rueschlikon, a lakeside town about 6 km from Zurich
where he moved in 1994.
In 2011, left-wing activists claimed responsibility for a
small explosion that broke windows at a hotel in Davos without
hurting anybody.
At the time, a group calling itself Revolutionary
Perspective said in a statement on an activist website it had
targeted the ski resort's luxury Posthotel with a fire bomb as
Swiss ministers and representatives of top bank UBS
were staying there.