ZURICH Jan 27 The fall in assets under management at private bank Wegelin, which is selling its non U.S.-business due to a dispute with U.S. tax authorities, were chiefly due to movements in the exchange rate, a top banker said.

Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, is transferring most of its clients and employees -- centred on Switzerland -- to Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen, the country's third largest bank, for an undisclosed price.

"Part of the drop (in assets under management) can be explained by market developments, the development of the currency and developments on the financial markets," said Adrian Kuenzi, CEO of Notenstein Privatbank AG.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)