By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Jan 27 Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, is selling its non-U.S. business to Raiffeisen after U.S. authorities threatened to charge it with helping U.S. taxpayers to hide assets from tax authorities.

Wegelin is transferring most of its clients and employees to Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen, Switzerland's third largest bank, for an undisclosed price, the two banks said on Friday.

Wegelin, founded in 1741, is the first standalone Swiss bank to sell off its operations in Switzerland as a result of the United States' efforts to catch clients who used Swiss banks to evade the tax man.

Banks being probed by U.S. authorities are worried that clients, even in their non-U.S. operations, will pull their money out because of the investigations.

The deal, which will give Raiffeisen a foothold in the business of wealth management, will secure 700 jobs in Switzerland, Raiffeisen said.

Wegelin will remain in charge of U.S. customers, the two banks said.

Reuters has reported that U.S. authorities are moving toward taking legal action against Wegelin that could lead to an indictment on charges the bank enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes.

The U.S. Justice Department is probing 11 Swiss and Swiss-style banks, including Wegelin, suspected of selling offshore tax evasion services to tens of thousands of Americans.

The investigations, growing out of scrutiny of Swiss financial giant UBS AG, are also focused on Credit Suisse AG and Basler Kantonalbank, among others.

The new private bank, Notenstein Privatbank, will be headed by Adrian Kuenzi, who was until now the chief of Wegelin's west-Switzerland's business. It will be run as an independent unit within the Raiffeisen Group.

The global attack on Swiss banking secrecy, fuelled by cash-strapped governments seeking to crack down on tax evaders, has been painful for smaller Swiss private banks.

Rich foreigners have started pulling funds from secret accounts in Zurich and Geneva, prompting big players to gobble up smaller rivals and undermining the personal touch that is the pride of Swiss private bankers. (Reporting by Katie Reid, Editing by Mark Potter)