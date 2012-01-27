ZURICH Jan 27 Wegelin, one of Switzerland's oldest banks, has been forced to sell its non-U.S. business to Raiffeisen after U.S. authorities had threatened to charge it with helping U.S. taxpayers hide assets from tax authorities.

Wegelin is transferring most of its clients and employees to Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen, Switzerland's third largest bank for an undisclosed price, the two banks said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Katie Reid)