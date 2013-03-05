By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. court on Monday
sentenced Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, to pay
nearly $58 million after it admitted to helping wealthy
Americans evade taxes.
The sum ordered by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New
York was on top of $16.3 million in forfeitures already obtained
by authorities after the federal government accused Wegelin of
conspiring to assist U.S. taxpayers hide $1.2 billion in secret
Swiss bank accounts.
The bank, which sold off most of its business during the
investigation and is now planning to close, pleaded guilty to
conspiracy in January.
The case marked the first time U.S. authorities had indicted
a foreign bank and subsequently obtained a guilty plea and
sentence for facilitating tax evasion.
The government previously obtained a $780 million settlement
with UBS AG in 2009, and tax probes continue of other
Swiss banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and
Julius Baer.
"Wegelin has now paid a steep price for aiding and abetting
tax fraud that should be heeded by other banks, bankers, and
advisers who engage in the same conduct," Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
During Monday's hearing, Rakoff followed prosecutors'
recommendations and imposed a $22.05 million fine and ordered
$20 million in restitution. He also entered an order finalizing
$15.82 million in forfeitures, which he preliminarily approved
at the time of the guilty plea.
But while Rakoff approved the plea deal, he said there was a
"funny tension" between the U.S. Justice Department's decision
not to seek the maximum $40 million fine and its assertion
Wegelin acted with "extreme willfulness."
Rakoff said even including the $16.3 million the government
recovered in April 2012 by seizing money in Wegelin's U.S.
correspondent account, the bank will be giving up just 12
percent of the 560 million Swiss francs ($613 million) it earned
after it sold most of its assets to regional Swiss bank
Raiffeisen last year.
"Not much pain there, is there?" Rakoff said.
Rakoff, who has previously rejected U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission settlements with Citigroup Inc and
Bank of America Corp, ultimately accepted the proposal,
which prosecutor Daniel Levy called "very substantial."
The judge said the government could justify a smaller fine
to avoid the jurisidictional challenges of pursuing Wegelin.
Wegelin said in a statement that it was pleased with the
judge's decision.
RARE BANK INDICTMENT
Wegelin's prosecution and subsequent plea and sentencing
marked a rarity in the financial sector. Following the 2002
indictment and subsequent demise of accounting firm Arthur
Andersen, deferred-prosecution agreements became common with
large companies as prosecutors became sensitive to the number of
that could be lost following an indictment.
"Often times, it's a death sentence," said Scott
Fredericksen, a former federal prosecutor now at Foley & Lardner
not involved in the case.
But federal authorities pushed forward in February 2012 with
the indictment of Wegelin after they said the bank began going
after U.S. clients of UBS once the Justice Department's probe of
that bank became public in 2008.
Wegelin "chose to view the investigation of UBS and the
resulting exodus of UBS customers as a business opportunity,
rather than as an example to be avoided," prosecutors said in a
sentencing memorandum filed last week.
Three Wegelin bankers -- Michael Berlinka, Urs Frei and
Roger Kelle -- were indicted a month earlier but have never
appeared in U.S. court. Wegelin in court documents filed last
week said their indictment created rumors of its imminnent
indictment setting in motion "the beginning of the end for
Wegelin."
Wegelin, which according to the indictment had $25 billion
in assets at the end of 2010, said at the time of its guilty
plea in January said it would close.
As part of its sale to Raiffeisen, the Swiss Financial
Market Supervisory Authority required Wegelin to reserve 100
million Swiss francs ($107 million) to resolve the U.S.
investigation, according to court documents.
The case is U.S. v. Wegelin & Co, et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, 12-cr-00002.