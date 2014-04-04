April 4 China's Twitter-like messaging service Weibo Corp, owned by Sina Corp, said it expected its initial public offering of 20 million American Depository Shares to be priced at $17-$19 each, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company said on Monday that it intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "WB". (link.reuters.com/fyh38v)

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)