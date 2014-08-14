Aug 14 Weibo Corp, the company behind
China's biggest microblog by users, reported second-quarter
revenue that more than doubled, helped by a jump in advertising
and marketing sales.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $15.4
million, or 8 cents per share, in the three months ended June
30, from $35.1 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped to $77.3 million from $37.6 million.
Advertising and marketing revenue increased 99 percent to
$59.6 million.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)