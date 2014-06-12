UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says Kion Group's major shareholder, Superlift Holding S.àr.l., has reduced its stake in Kion to 26.9 percent from 34.5 percent on June 12
* Says shares to resume trading on June 13
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hys99v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources