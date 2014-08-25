BRIEF-Delta completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico
Aug 25 Sonoco Products Co on Monday said it agreed to buy Germany's privately-held Weidenhammer Packaging Group for about $383 million in cash, which would give a boost to its packaging business.
The deal is expected to increase Sonoco's global consumer-related packaging and services business to about $2.8 billion in annual sales, the company said in a statement.
Sonoco, which provides a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products and protective packaging, said the deal should be accretive to the company's 2015 base earnings in the range of $0.09 to $0.14 per share.
Sonoco said it intends to fund the acquisition through a combination of existing cash and debt.
Macquarie Capital served as a financial advisor to Sonoco, while Weidenhammer was represented by Deloitte Corporate Finance Advisory. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.
