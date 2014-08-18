Aug 18 Weifa : * Says offering 158,731,159 new shares at subscription price of NOK 0.63, to raise gross proceeds of NOK 100 million * Says net proceeds from the Rights Issue shall be used to part refinance existing bank loans in Weifa and general corporate purposes * Says subscription period commences on 18 August 2014 and expires on 1 September 2014 at 16:30 CET