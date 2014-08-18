BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 18 Weifa : * Says offering 158,731,159 new shares at subscription price of NOK 0.63, to raise gross proceeds of NOK 100 million * Says net proceeds from the Rights Issue shall be used to part refinance existing bank loans in Weifa and general corporate purposes * Says subscription period commences on 18 August 2014 and expires on 1 September 2014 at 16:30 CET
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: