BRIEF-Kontigo Care signs agreement with two municipalities
* Signs agreement with other two municipalities Source text for Eikon:
Aug 29 Weifa ASA : * Says Q2 EBIT loss USD 856,000 versus loss USD 1.4 million * Says pharmaceutical business of Weifa is exposed to currency risk within its
active pharmaceutical ingredients business * Q2 net loss USD 0.2 million versus loss USD 0.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Signs agreement with other two municipalities Source text for Eikon:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 427,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* Says 8,130,960 new shares were placed at a price of eur 38.94 per share