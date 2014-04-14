April 14 China's Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 24.61 percent y/y at 1.11 billion yuan ($178.71 million)

* Says automotive industry policy and execution of the National IV Emmision Standards will make significant impact on development of the Company

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 50-60 percent y/y at 388.5-414.4 million yuan

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan)

