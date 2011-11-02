SOFIA Nov 2 Two of Bulgaria's most promising weightlifters have switched allegiance to Azerbaijan after the Balkan country's federation agreed on a cash settlement in exchange for Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov.

"We reached an agreement and there's no problem for the athletes to compete for Azerbaijan," the cash-strapped Bulgarian federation's chairman Nedelcho Kolev told local media on Wednesday.

Kostova, 18, won gold in the 53-kg category at the first Youth Olympics in Singapore last year while Hristov, 17, already claimed the 56-kg European title for Azerbaijan in April but his win was annulled following a Bulgarian federation protest.

"We'll use the money to help our clubs and also to ensure our national team's preparation," said Kolev, adding the Caspian country's federation agreed to pay a transfer fee of 400,000 euros ($550,000) for the duo.

Kostova and Hristov, who are both hoping to compete at the London Olympics next year, were named in the Azerbaijan squad for the world championships in Paris beginning on Saturday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)