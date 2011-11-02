SOFIA Nov 2 Two of Bulgaria's most promising
weightlifters have switched allegiance to Azerbaijan after the
Balkan country's federation agreed on a cash settlement in
exchange for Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov.
"We reached an agreement and there's no problem for the
athletes to compete for Azerbaijan," the cash-strapped Bulgarian
federation's chairman Nedelcho Kolev told local media on
Wednesday.
Kostova, 18, won gold in the 53-kg category at the first
Youth Olympics in Singapore last year while Hristov, 17, already
claimed the 56-kg European title for Azerbaijan in April but his
win was annulled following a Bulgarian federation protest.
"We'll use the money to help our clubs and also to ensure
our national team's preparation," said Kolev, adding the Caspian
country's federation agreed to pay a transfer fee of 400,000
euros ($550,000) for the duo.
Kostova and Hristov, who are both hoping to compete at the
London Olympics next year, were named in the Azerbaijan squad
for the world championships in Paris beginning on Saturday.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)