Feb 17 Ukraine's Olympic silver medallist Olha Korobka has been banned for four years for doping, according to the International Weightlifting Federation website (www.iwf.net).

Korobka failed a drugs test after the world championships in Paris last November, when she took three bronze medals and won a place on her country's team for this year's London Olympics.

The 27-year-old Korobka, who has been suspended until November 2015, won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and was among Ukraine's hopes for a medal at the 2012 Olympics but will now miss the Games in London.

The IWF amended the world championship results on its website, disqualifying Korobka from bronze-medal position in the over 75kg category.

Korobka left her team's training camp without comment after the ban was announced and Ukrainian media said her coach, Vasyl Kulak, had been sacked.

(Reporting by Igor Nitzak; Editing by Clare Fallon)

