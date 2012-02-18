Feb 17 Ukraine's Olympic silver medallist
Olha Korobka has been banned for four years for doping,
according to the International Weightlifting Federation website
(www.iwf.net).
Korobka failed a drugs test after the world championships in
Paris last November, when she took three bronze medals and won a
place on her country's team for this year's London Olympics.
The 27-year-old Korobka, who has been suspended until
November 2015, won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and
was among Ukraine's hopes for a medal at the 2012 Olympics but
will now miss the Games in London.
The IWF amended the world championship results on its
website, disqualifying Korobka from bronze-medal position in the
over 75kg category.
Korobka left her team's training camp without comment after
the ban was announced and Ukrainian media said her coach, Vasyl
Kulak, had been sacked.
