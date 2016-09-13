(Adds comments from company executives, background)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Oprah Winfrey will help Weight
Watchers International Inc pick a new leader, the diet
company said on Monday, about a year after the media mogul
announced she had bought a 10 percent stake in the company.
Weight Watchers said its chief executive, James Chambers,
would resign at the end of September after three years on the
job. He and the board of directors, which includes Winfrey, made
a "joint decision" that he should leave, according to the
company.
The company has struggled to compete with other weight-loss
programs in recent years, and revenues in the quarter ended July
2 were little changed from a year earlier.
As of Monday's close, the company's stock price was down 55
percent for the year at $10.36. Shares fell as much as 9 percent
in after-hours trading, following the announcement of Chambers'
resignation.
Weight Watchers said no one from inside the company,
including Winfrey, was considered a candidate to replace
Chambers. The former talk show queen, along with members of a
search committee, will be "actively involved" in finding his
replacement, the company said.
Last October, shares rallied more than 100 percent when
Winfrey announced she had invested in the company and would
follow its weight-loss program. Investors had hoped her
frankness about her decades-long struggle with weight loss would
help revitalize the brand.
Weight Watchers has suffered from a shift in what U.S.
consumers consider to be healthy, as shoppers increasingly
choose natural foods over diet programs.
Consumers' embrace of calorie-counting apps on mobile
phones, and the popularity of wearable fitness trackers such as
those made by Fitbit Inc, have also made it hard for
Weight Watchers to stand out, particularly among younger people,
analysts said.
Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said in a note last month
that "it will take more time and other technology, product
development, and potential rebranding investments to make Weight
Watchers' platform stand out from emergent rivals."
The third quarter of 2016 will be the company's fourth
consecutive quarter of year-over-year member recruitment growth,
Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Hotchkin said in a statement.
Hotchkin and directors Thilo Semmelbauer and Christopher
Sobecki will temporarily lead Weight Watchers until a
replacement for Chambers is hired, according to the company.
In a statement, Chambers said he was proud of "the team's
accomplishments in returning the company to growth" and of
striking a partnership with Winfrey.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr)