UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
SEOUL, July 7 Former Olympic weightlifting champion Sa Jae-hyouk has been fined 10 million won ($8,667.39) for an assault that left a fellow lifter in hospital with facial injuries.
South Korean Sa, who won gold in the men's 77kg category at the 2008 Beijing Games, has already received a 10-year ban from the Korea Weightlifting Federation after assaulting Hwang Woo-man on New Year's Eve.
The suspension ruled the 31-year-old out of the Rio Olympics and effectively forced him into retirement.
Yonhap news quoted Judge Lee Da-woo of Chuncheon district court as saying on Thursday that the "victim was severely injured so Sa's crime is quite serious.
"Nonetheless, the sentence was decided taking into consideration Sa has confessed his wrongdoing and deeply regrets what he did. In addition, he has been suspended and will miss the Olympics."
Yonhap said that since Sa avoided a jail sentence he would still be able to collect his monthly one million won stipend awarded to winners of international competitions.
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.