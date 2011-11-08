* Q3 EPS $1.09 vs est $0.94
* Q3 rev $428.4 mln vs est $411 mln
* Sees FY EPS $4.05-$4.10 vs est $3.98
* Shares down 9 pct
Nov 8 Weight Watchers International Inc
posted strong third-quarter results, but the stock fell 9
percent in extended trade on investor concerns of the company's
continued spending in the face of brittle consumer confidence.
The company, which uses a points-based diet system to help
its customers lose weight, plans to launch new marketing
campaigns to drive growth 2012 onwards, but admitted that the
economy remained challenging.
The weight management company has been increasing spending
on marketing and selling and administrative operations this
year, to gain an edge over rivals like Nestle's Jenny
Craig Inc unit and Medifast Inc .
"As we enter 2012, we remain cautious about the uncertain
economy and ... assume competition from other commercial weight
loss competitors will be robust," Chief Executive David
Kirchkoff said on a conference call with analysts.
Marketing expenses were up 20 percent and administrative
spending rose 14 percent in the latest reported quarter.
The company, which raised its outlook for the third time
this year, now expects full-year earnings of $4.05-$4.10 per
share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share.
For the third quarter, the company earned $1.09 a share, on
revenue of $428.4 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of
94 cents a share, on revenue of $411 million.
Shares of New York-based Weight Watchers, which have risen
more than 88 percent since the beginning of the year, fell to
$65.45 in extended trade after briefly rising 3 percent. They
closed at $71.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Weight Watchers' stock also fell 5 percent in May and lost
almost a quarter of its value in August, both times after the
company reported market-topping results and raised its full-year
profit outlook.
