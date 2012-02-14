BRIEF-Gaslog posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.36
* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 EPS $0.86 in line with est
* Rev $401.3 mln vs est $412.1 mln
* To buy back up to $1.5 bln of stock
Feb 14 Weight Watchers International Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a drop in demand in its European market, and forecast a full-year profit largely below analyst estimates.
The weight management company, however, posted an in-line fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion of its stock.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Weight Watchers rose to $63.7 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $48.9 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $401.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 86 cents a share, before special items, on a revenue of $412.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Weight Watchers expects a 2012 profit of $4.20 to $4.60 a share, excluding items. Analysts were looking for $4.56 a share.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent after the bell at $80.04. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Perpetual Energy Inc - financing transactions will deliver an additional $68 million of liquidity and reduce pro forma debt by $9 million
LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Blue chip advisers in the City of London could reap a fee bonanza of more than US$200m from Kraft Heinz’s US$143bn approach for Anglo-Dutch household goods group Unilever, which was immediately rejected.