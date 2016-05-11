(Adds details from decision and complaint, comments, Oprah
Winfrey stake, case citation)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 11 Weight Watchers International
Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming
it defrauded shareholders about how badly enrollment declines
and the proliferation of free mobile weight loss applications
were hurting its bottom line.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the
plaintiffs in the proposed class action failed to show that
Weight Watchers deliberately overstated its business and growth
prospects and inflated its stock price in 2012 and early 2013.
The case long predated the October 2015 announcement that
talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey had taken a 10
percent stake in the New York-based company.
Kaplan said the plaintiffs failed to show that Weight
Watchers intended to hide its troubles signing up paying clients
as more rivals began offering free apps to track food intake,
exercise and weight-loss goals.
He also rejected a claim that Weight Watchers improperly
concealed how badly disruptions to a new software platform were
impeding prospective business clients from signing up.
"Even if the online business was cannibalizing customers
from the traditional business and the traditional meetings
business was in decline, plaintiffs have not here pled facts
sufficient to demonstrate that this necessarily would be
inconsistent with an optimistic growth forecast," Kaplan wrote.
The plaintiffs were led by the Oklahoma Police Pension &
Retirement System, and KBC Asset Management NV of Brussels,
Belgium.
They sued on behalf of shareholders from Feb. 14, 2012, to
Feb. 13, 2013, when Weight Watchers cited competitive threats in
projecting 2013 profit that would fall well below analyst
forecasts. Its share price fell 17 percent the next day.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Weight Watchers said it is gratified by Kaplan's decision,
and always believed that the lawsuit had no merit.
The case is In re: Weight Watchers International Inc
Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-01997.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Matthew Lewis)