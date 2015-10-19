(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 19 Actress and media magnate Oprah Winfrey
will buy a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers International Inc
and join the company's board.
Shares of the weight management company jumped 37 percent to
$9.30 in premarket trading on Monday.
Winfrey will buy nearly 6.4 million shares at Friday's
closing price of $6.79 per share for $43.2 million, Weight
Watchers said.
She will also have options to acquire an additional 5
percent stake.
If Winfrey buys 15 percent of Weight Watchers, she will
become the second-largest shareholder, after investment firm
Invus Public Equities Advisors LLC, which owned a 51.5 percent
stake as of June 30.
She will also advise the company on program development and
future products.
Winfrey for years has spoken about her struggle with her
weight and a thyroid problem that had led her to weigh 200
pounds in 2008. (reut.rs/1W0pLKO)
Winfrey is one of the most popular talk-show hosts in
history. She runs the cable network OWN, which she created in a
joint venture with Discovery Communications Inc.
Weight Watchers, which provides online subscriptions for
weight management and coaching, has seen its subscriber base
dwindle in the face of free mobile weight management apps and
fitness bands such as those of Fitbit Inc.
Weight Watchers, founded in 1963, will expand its purpose to
help people lead healthier lives, from just focusing on weight
loss, Chief Executive Jim Chambers said in a statement on
Monday.
Up to Friday's close, Weight Watchers shares had tumbled
72.6 percent this year.
