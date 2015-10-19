* Company plans to feature Winfrey in its marketing
* Analysts question appeal to younger audience
* Shares double in value in heavy trading
(Adds comments from Winfrey's spokesperson and consultant,
updates shares)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Oct 19 Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will
buy a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers International Inc
, adding her celebrity and consumer appeal to a diet
brand that has been shedding subscribers.
Shares of Weight Watchers soared on the news of Winfrey's
$43.2 million investment, closing up 105 percent at $13.92 on
Monday. More than 71 million shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges, the busiest trading day in the company's history.
Weight Watchers has suffered from a shift in what U.S.
consumers consider to be healthy, as shoppers increasingly
choose natural foods over diet programs. Consumers' embrace of
calorie-counting apps on mobile phones, and the popularity of
wearable fitness trackers such as those made by Fitbit Inc
, have also made it hard for Weight Watchers to stand
out, particularly among younger people, analysts said.
Winfrey's frankness about her decades-long struggle with
weight loss may help revive the brand.
"The good thing about picking Oprah Winfrey is that although
she is very much a really strong media personality, lots of
people still see her as being a very ordinary person, a person
that has struggled with things like weight loss," said Neil
Saunders, managing director of retail research firm Conlumino.
Weight Watchers initially approached Winfrey, 61, about a
partnership, and she began using the company's weight-loss
program two months ago, said a spokesperson for the former talk
show queen.
"Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the
lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with
weight have longed for," Winfrey said in a statement.
Winfrey plans to publicly document her experiences on the
program and appear in advertisements, following previous
endorsements by singers Jennifer Hudson and Jessica Simpson.
Winfrey also will join Weight Watchers' board of directors.
Winfrey was regarded as America's most influential celebrity
for years thanks to her daily talk show, magazine, book club and
production company Harpo. Her influence has slipped since she
ended 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' after 25 years in 2011 to launch
the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on cable TV.
"Her influence is not as strong with the younger
generation," said Efraim Levy, S&P Capital IQ analyst.
Still, Winfrey remains one of the richest and most powerful
celebrities in the United States. Forbes magazine has estimated
her net worth at $3 billion.
STOCK SOARS
Winfrey will buy nearly 6.4 million shares of Weight
Watchers at Friday's closing price of $6.79 per share, and she
will receive options to buy another 5 percent.
If Winfrey exercises those options, she will become the
second-largest shareholder in the company, after investment firm
Invus Public Equities Advisors LLC, which owned a 51.5 percent
stake as of June 30.
Prior to Monday's gain, Weight Watchers' stock had lost 92
percent of its value since a peak in May 2011. For several
years, it attracted a steady flow of short sellers who believed
the stock would fall further.
Weight Watchers currently has short interest of about 11.65
percent of shares outstanding, according to Markit, a relatively
high level.
Weight Watchers is trying to woo clients who formerly
focused on counting calories but who are now more interested in
pursuing "health and wellness," a trend that can encompass
everything from consuming more natural ingredients to foods that
are high in protein.
The switch has pressured sales of products ranging from
low-calorie frozen dinners to diet soda.
Active online subscribers have dwindled to 2.8 million from
a four-year high of 3.6 million in March last year.
Winfrey falls into Weight Watchers' target audience of
"aging females who want to look and feel their best," said Gary
Stibel, chief executive of New England Consulting Group, who has
previously worked with the company.
