Aug 2 Weight Watchers International Inc
shares fell as much as 21 percent after the weight management
company said it expects recruitment trends to deteriorate
through the year as customers increasingly turn to free apps and
electronic monitors.
Weight Watchers cut its full-year profit forecast on
Thursday and announced the resignation of Chief Executive David
Kirchhoff.
"The company offered little in terms of its plan for the
2014 marketing campaign, offering no basis to assume recruitment
trends improvement," Credit Suisse analyst Glen Santangelo wrote
in a note on Friday.
The brokerage cut its price target on Weight Watchers' stock
to $45 from $54.
Weight Watchers' shares were down 18.5 percent at $38.35 on
Friday, their lowest in more than two years.
Attracting new members was the key challenge, Chief
Financial Officer Nick Hodgkin said on a post-earnings call on
Thursday.
"This has been the case in meetings for some time and during
the quarter we experienced heightened pressure in our
WeightWatchers.com business."
The company's membership plans help individuals manage their
weight through group meetings that offer nutritional advice and
support. Members can also follow the company's plans online.
Hodgkin cited a "sudden explosion of interest" in free apps
and activity monitors for falling interest in the company's
offerings.
"For 2014, we expect the meetings active base will be even
lower than it was at the start of this year, down in the mid-
teens range," he said.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)