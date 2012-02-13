* Diane Sullivan focuses on class actions and consumer fraud
* Clients have included Merck, AstraZeneca and Philip Morris
By Leigh Jones
Feb 13 Top product liability trial lawyer
Diane Sullivan has joined the elite law firm Weil, Gotshal &
Manges from Dechert.
Sullivan, who focuses on class actions, consumer fraud, life
sciences, and other complex commercial disputes, joined Dechert
in 2001. Her clients have included top pharmaceutical
manufacturers Merck and AstraZeneca, as well as tobacco giant
Philip Morris USA, a subsdiary of Altria Group. She started at
Weil on Monday as a partner in the firm's litigation department.
Sullivan, 49, said Weil had been calling her "for about two
years" asking her to consider moving from Dechert. "It was a
very difficult decision, but it's a terrific opportunity to be
an even better trial lawyer," she said.
Moving with Sullivan to Weil is Kathleen O'Connor, also a
partner at Dechert. O'Connor, 46, focuses on complex commercial
disputes, consumer fraud, mass torts and product liability. She
was assistant in-house counsel at Merck from 2002 to 2006. She
joined Dechert in 2006.
Last year, Sullivan, an aggressive litigator, won a verdict
for Philip Morris, which was defending against a $455 million
lawsuit in Missouri state court brought by 37 hospitals. The
hospitals claimed that Philip Morris and other cigarette makers
were liable for defective design and should be responsible for
paying indigent patients' healthcare costs.
In 2010, Sullivan scored a verdict for Seroquel
manufacturer, AstraZeneca, in New Jersey state court. The
plaintiff, a Vietnam veteran, claimed that the company failed to
warn doctors that the antipsychotic drug caused patients to
become diabetic. A jury found that the warnings to the doctors
were sufficient.
Sullivan also represented Merck & Co. in a closely watched
2005 New Jersey trial before Judge Carol Higbee over whether
arthritis painkiller Vioxx caused a postal worker's heart
attack. The jury found that Merck fairly warned of the drug's
safety risks and did not commit consumer fraud.
Sullivan clashed several times with Higbee during the 2005
Vioxx trial and again during a 2007 Vioxx trial over similar
claims. In the 2007 trial, Higbee held Sullivan in contempt and
fined her $1,000 for her questioning tactics during
cross-examination. The judge later threw out the contempt order
and fine for reasons that were unclear.
Peggy Heffner, a spokeswoman for Dechert, said in a
statement that Sullivan and O'Connor "have been valued members
of our firm for many years.
New York-based Weil, Gotshal & Manges has about 1,150
lawyers in 20 offices worldwide.
(Reporting by Leigh Jones; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)