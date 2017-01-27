(Tim Weiner is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter. His books
include Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Tim Weiner
Jan 27 Imagine, for a moment, that you are a
senior Central Intelligence Agency officer standing at attention
for President Trump at CIA headquarters. (Remain standing.
Trump, against protocol, never said: "Please be seated.") You
think on your feet. You weigh what you know to be true against
the evidence of your eyes and ears.
Here's what you know: the CIA is looking into ties between
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, in return,
has compared the CIA to Nazis. Not a fine how-do-you-do.
You focus on what Trump is saying. He is unlike previous
presidents who have addressed the agency's officers and analysts
in the woods outside Washington. He's not talking about their
sacrifices, their patriotism. He's talking about Trump.
He stands before 117 stars on a marble wall, each for
someone killed in the line of duty. He is watched over by a
verse from the Gospel of John inscribed in gold on the facing
wall: And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you
free.
"Probably almost everybody in this room voted for me," he is
saying. "I would guarantee a big portion, because we're all on
the same wavelength, folks." If so, it's a very broad band.
"They say, is Donald Trump an intellectual? Trust me, I'm like a
smart person. I feel like I'm 30, 35, 39. I think I'm young."
Trump is 70.
"Did everybody like the speech?" Trump is talking like a
carnival barker, touting his inaugural. "We had a massive field
of people. You saw them. Packed. I get up this morning, I turn
on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I say,
wait a minute, I made a speech. I looked out, the field was - it
looked like a million, million and a half people." You've seen
the pictures of the crowd. And meanwhile, a half-million people
were converging on the White House in a counter-inaugural.
You are an intelligence officer and you live in a world
where facts are a matter of life and death, where information is
power, where the United States has spent trillions of dollars in
the past 70 years on the CIA and its cohorts, trying to gather
military and intelligence secrets from abroad and turn them into
breaking news the president can use. If the president pays more
attention to CNN than the CIA, you're doomed.
This president now has the power of life and death through
the CIA and its partners at the Pentagon. Forget about the
nuclear codes. He has power over killer drones, spy satellites,
electronic eavesdropping, covert operations. He can listen in on
anyone in the world, order a coup to overthrow governments,
write secret laws governing national security, unleash commando
raids, and make these decisions regardless of what the CIA
thinks.Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Trump's national security
adviser, is listening. He is mightily militant on the subject of
Islamic jihad. He doesn't like the CIA much. You'll be dealing
with him almost every day. And you know something the average
citizen doesn't clearly grasp.
Putin and Flynn got cozy in Moscow after the general was
deposed as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency for his
crackpot theories (then known at the DIA as "Flynn facts," now
known to one and all as "alternative facts"). Flynn received
money from RT, Putin's propaganda outlet. He chatted up Putin's
man in Washington during Trump's transition. The NSA and the FBI
were keeping tabs on him.
He'll be Trump's intelligence gatekeeper at the White House,
the filter on the secrets the president receives from the CIA.
The president is now talking about Iraq, where the CIA has
fought many a battle. Trump wants to win: "We're going to start
winning again, and you're going to be leading the charge."
"To the victor belong the spoils," Trump says to his
intelligence chiefs. "If we kept the oil you probably wouldn't
have ISIS because that's where they made their money in the
first place. So we should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe
you'll have another chance. But the fact is, should have kept
the oil."
The prospect of sending the CIA to take "another chance" in
Iraq - and seizing its oil as the spoils of war - sends chills
up your spine. Bruce Riedel, a highly respected ranking CIA
veteran, has warned that this would require an endless
occupation "surrounded by enemies, without allies, and isolated
hopelessly from the Islamic world. It would reinvigorate the
global jihad, and it would disgrace our fundamental values as a
nation." That represents a consensus view at the CIA.
Trump took a parting shot at his favorite enemy - the media.
"They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth. And
they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the
intelligence community." The truth, he said, was "exactly the
opposite - exactly." Given Trump's infamous tweet, apropos the
Putin investigation, which compared America's premier
intelligence agency to the Gestapo, the CIA's officers now
confront an Orwellian world in which the truth is what The Party
says it is - and it will not make them free.
Another CIA veteran, Yael Eisenstat, wrote in the New York
Times that Trump's speech was "a terrifying display of the
dangerous way in which he will govern." In week one of the Trump
administration, among other dangers, the CIA and the FBI are
embattled with the White House, and American national security
is in uncharted waters, the unknown depths where medieval
mapmakers warned: Here Lie Monsters.
