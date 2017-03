LONDON Feb 27 Weir Group PLC : * FY pre-tax profits up 12% to £443M; * Strengthening aftermarket input: 57% of total orders (2011: 52%) * Full year dividend increased by 15% to 38.0P with further double digit

increase planned in 2013 * Delivered 2012 results in line with our mid-year expectations * Expects to deliver low single digit revenue growth * Sees broadly stable margins in 2013 with lower first half profits offset by

growth in the second half