LONDON Nov 5 Weir Group PLC : * On track to deliver full year 2012 profit before tax in the range of

£440M-£450M * Sees FY profit in line with our expectations in July and in line with current

market consensus * Conditions remained mixed across the group's end markets, impacted by

increasing global macro-economic uncertainty * Order input for the group in the third quarter was 8% down on the prior year

and 15% lower on a like for like basis