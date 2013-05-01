METALS-Copper snaps 6-day losing streak as inventory build-up falters
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
LONDON May 1 Weir Group PLC : * Trading in the period has been resilient and in line with expectations. * Continues to expect low single digit revenue growth and broadly stable
margins * First quarter performance impacted by lower opening orderbook, particularly
in oil & gas division * Order input was down 14% against the prior year period. * Original equipment orders were down 32% on a reported basis while aftermarket
orders were up 2%
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates with official prices, strike start)
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.