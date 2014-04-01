Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 Scottish engineer Weir Group said on Tuesday it had made an "indicative all share merger proposal" to Finnish rival Metso, in a deal the firm said would bring significant synergies and efficiencies.
The statement came after Metso confirmed a media report that Weir was interested in a merger but said no talks had yet started and it was still considering the proposal.
A newspaper report earlier on Tuesday suggested that Weir was in talks to take over Metso for more than 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) or 30 euros a share.
Both companies supply equipment and services to the mining and oil and gas sectors, specialising in valves and pumps.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.