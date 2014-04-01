HELSINKI, April 1 Finnish engineering group
Metso confirmed on Tuesday that Scottish Weir Group
has proposed discussions over a potential merger
between the companies, adding that Metso was considering the
proposal.
A newspaper report earlier on Tuesday suggested that Weir
was in talks to take over Metso for more than 4 billion euros
($5.5 billion) as it looks to expand its industrial pumps and
valves market.
Metso said such talks have not started, but that it is
considering the proposal.
"Metso occasionally receives these types of proposals and,
in case the board ... considers them serious, evaluates such
proposals," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Sakari Suoninen)