Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
June 10 Engineering firm Weir Group Plc said it expects its full-year results to be more weighted towards the second half, as a drop in orders at its oil and gas division hurt second quarter performance.
The Scottish company, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, has been hit by a slowdown in North American oilfield activity as crude oil prices remain depressed and explorers and producers slash capital spending.
Weir said divisional order input was 34 percent lower in the first five months of 2015 than in the prior year period. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.