Nov 3 British engineering company Weir Group Plc and oilfield services firm Hunting Plc said the near-halving of oil prices since last year has hurt their results.

Hunting said its 2015 profit from continuing operations would fall by 90 percent.

Weir said that it would cut a further 400 positions as part of its cost-cut plans. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)