ADVISORY-Shell shuts Bonny Light oil export line to remove theft points

(The story on Shell's SPDC shutting down NCTL to remove oil theft points has been withdrawn as the news was old. The original press release was issued on April 17, 2013. There will be no substitute story.) STORY_NUMBER: L3N1H84F9 STORY_DATE: 31/03/2017 STORY_TIME: 1254 GMT