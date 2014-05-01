(Adds CEO quotes, recasts)
LONDON May 1 British engineer Weir Group
is pursuing a range of acquisition opportunities across
all its divisions, after a $5 billion bid for Finnish rival
Metso was rejected last month, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
There has been a flurry of deal-making in the past few
weeks, including in the industrials sector where GE and
Siemens are involved in a politically sensitive bid
for French engineering company Alstom.
"There are some interesting opportunities out there and in
the main I'd have to say that price expectations of sellers are
tending to be pretty sensible," said Keith Cochrane, CEO of Weir
- maker of pumps and valves for the mining, oil and gas
industries.
Weir's plan for a tie-up with Metso ran into trouble almost
as soon as it emerged on April 1. The Finnish state came out in
strong opposition of the takeover, which aimed to strengthen the
British company's minerals division. Weir's minerals division is
its biggest in terms of revenue. Its other divisions are oil and
gas and power.
"I'm relatively relaxed whether it is large or small,
provided it hits strategy and the financial returns make sense,"
Cochrane said about potential acquisitions.
His comments followed Weir's first-quarter update, in which
the company said it remained on track for a return to growth
this year as demand for oil and gas equipment and services
outstripped sluggish mining orders in the first quarter.
But adverse foreign currency movements would impact results
this year, the company said, with a stronger pound already
knocking around 50 million pounds off first quarter revenue.
Shares in Weir were down 3 percent in morning trade, losing
some of the momentum gained from an around 25 percent share
price rise over the year so far on the back of a stronger
outlook for its oil and gas equipment market and the potential
for deal-making in the sector.
Total orders were 7 percent higher than the same period last
year. Orders for new equipment in the quarter fell 2 percent but
were offset by aftermarket (repair and maintenance) orders
rising 13 percent compared to the first quarter 2013.
Weir's oil and gas division, which has a strong position in
U.S. shale, enjoyed its strongest quarter since the end of 2011
with order input up 33 percent on last year.
Mining orders by contrast continued to struggle, down 7
percent on last year, with original equipment orders falling as
much as 27 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by David Holmes and
Jane Merriman)