LONDON Feb 10 British pumps and valves
maker Weir Group said it made a 200 million pound ($317
million) takeover approach for Australian mining equipment firm
Ludowici, trumping an offer by Danish engineer FLSmidth
& Co.
Weir, which has made several acquisitions in recent months
to boost its exposure to the North American shale oil and gas
market, said on Friday it made an indicative proposal to
Ludowici at A$7.92 per share and that a takeover offer would be
subject to checking its books.
"The potential acquisition would extend Weir's offering in
minerals processing and expand our exposure to the attractive
and fast growing coal sector where Weir is relatively
unrepresented," Weir's chief executive Keith Cochrane said in a
statement.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said in January it had
agreed to buy all of Ludowici's shares at A$7.20 apiece, subject
to a number of conditions, later adding that it wouldn't rule
out making a higher bid.
A spokesman for FLSmith told Reuters that under its
agreement with Ludowici it has priority as a buyer as long as it
matches any higher offer.
Shares in Weir traded down 1.45 percent to 1,997 pence at
1008 GMT, valuing the firm at 4.2 billion pounds ($6.7 billion).
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
