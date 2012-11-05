LONDON Nov 5 British engineer Weir Group said it was on track to post 2012 profit in line with expectations despite weaker markets for its pumps and valves in the oil and gas sector.

Weir said on Monday that full-year pretax profit was forecast to be in the range of 440 million pounds ($705.74 million) to 450 million pounds, trimming the top-end from guidance it gave in July, but ahead of a current Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast of 436 million pounds.

Shares in the FTSE 100 group rose 3.77 percent to 1,817 pence in early trade, making it the top riser on the bluechip index.

"It's very much as we thought. It's reassuring in that sense," Oriel analyst Harry Phillips said of Weir's interim statement.

Weir said the value of total orders received shrunk 15 percent in the third quarter on an underlying basis, impacted by a 47 percent plunge in like-for-like orders from oil and gas customers.

Shale gas customers in the U.S. and oil customers in Canada were less active, said Weir, adding that the comparative quarter in 2011 was "exceptional" in terms of forward ordering.

Weir said it was benefiting from its plan to cost cuts in its oil and gas division, a strategy praised by Oriel's Phillip, who called the shale market "extraordinarily tough".

U.S. oil services firms have warned recently on the impact of the stalled land drilling market on their businesses due to weak gas prices.

Weir reported a strong quarter in its power and industrial unit, which provides equipment to power stations, with orders up 12 percent and said that mining customers in gold and copper continued to be active with a slightly weaker performance in iron ore and coal sectors. Mining orders rose 2 percent in the period.