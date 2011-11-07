* Q3 orders up 27 pct vs yr earlier period

* Says on track to deliver 2011 results in line with its view

* CEO says could spend up to 600 mln stg on acquisitions

* Shares fall 7 pct

* Analysts say unchanged forecasts disappoint (Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share price)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Nov 7 British pumps and valves maker Weir said it was confident of meeting its expectations for 2011, supported by strong demand from customers in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

The company said on Monday that revenue grew in the three months to the end of September, boosted by a swelling order book. But it said margins across the group were in line with the level seen in the first half of the year.

Shares in Weir lost 7 percent to 1,797 pence at 0931 GMT, topping Britain's blue chip fallers list.

Analysts cited disappointment over the flat margins and said the firm's growing order book for 2012 looked to be already priced in to the shares, which have risen almost 40 percent since the beginning of October.

"What the market didn't like is the flat margins in the third quarter and the flat margin guidance for the rest of the year," said Panmure Gordon analyst Oliver Wynne-James.

"It's a lower margin in the minerals division because they're selling more original equipment as opposed to spares, and then probably a slightly flatter margin in oil and gas where the market could have expected some increase."

Investec analyst Andrew Wilson said: "Unchanged forecasts could disappoint the market short-term, but Weir remains a favoured play for us given its growth opportunities, robust business model and end market exposures."

Weir, whose parts are also used in the power generation sector, said that total orders rose 27 percent in the three months to September as it benefited from the gas shale market in North America, and increasingly the move to extract liquids and oil from shale in the region.

The company's heavy-duty pumps are used to extract oil and gas from rocks -- called fracking -- which involves forcing sand and chemicals into the ground to push out hydrocarbons.

Orders relating to oil and gas production were 39 percent higher in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, Weir said.

Market conditions in mining were also strong and the company said it saw the positive trends continue in October.

"Although we remain vigilant given current macro-economic uncertainty, this performance underpins our confidence in delivering a strong set of results for 2011, in line with our expectations, and starting 2012 with a record order book," the company said in a statement.

Weir, which in May raised its profit guidance for the year, is expected to a post pretax profit of 376 million pounds for the 12 months to the end of December 2011, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.

Keith Cochrane, Weir's chief executive, said in an interview with Reuters that the company was on the look out for acquisitions and could spend a total of up to 600 million pounds ($962 million) on either one or a number of deals.

"We're always looking at a long list of opportunities at any point in time. I can't say there's anything imminent right now," he said.

Weir would be keen to add to its offering in both its mining and oil and gas businesses, he said.

"We're involved in the fracking process, there are other products that are involved in complimentary pieces of the fracking process in terms of the production process, the well completion process," he said. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rhys Jones and Jane Merriman)