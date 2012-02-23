* Weir matches FLSmidth A$10/share bid for Australian firm
LONDON, Feb 23 British pump and valve
maker Weir Group raised its offer for Australia's
Ludowici, matching a rival bid by Danish engineer
FLSmidth & Co, as the tussle for the mining equipment
maker intensifies.
Weir said on Thursday it made a A$10 per share binding offer
for Ludowici, valuing the company at around 243 million pounds
($380.7 million) on a cash and debt free basis.
The British company said its latest offer, on a par with a
bid made by FLSmidth, was conditional upon the Australian
takeover regulator preventing the Danish firm from making its
A$10 per share offer as it had made a "no increase statement"
upon making its A$7.20 offer on Jan. 23.
Australia's Takeovers Panel is currently considering the
matter, Weir said, adding that should no order against the
Danish firm be forthcoming it could terminate any agreement it
makes with Ludowici.
The battle for Ludowici, whose exposure to Australia's fast
growing coal and iron ore mining sectors is attractive to the
two suitors, started when Weir trumped FLSmidth's initial offer
earlier in February.
"We have now undertaken due diligence which has reinforced
the attractiveness of this opportunity for the Weir Group," said
Weir's Chief Executive Keith Cochrane in a statement.
"Weir's binding offer also ensures certainty for Ludowici
shareholders. If our offer is accepted, Ludowici shareholders
will have the opportunity of receiving A$10 per share regardless
of the outcome of the Takeover Panel proceedings."
Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co declined to comment
on Weir's raised bid.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Mette
Fraende; editing by Rhys Jones)