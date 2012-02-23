* Weir matches FLSmidth A$10/share bid for Australian firm

* Says offer values Ludowici at 243 mln stg

* Says offer conditional upon takeover regulator preventing rival bid (Adds background, detail, FLSmidth comment)

LONDON, Feb 23 British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised its offer for Australia's Ludowici, matching a rival bid by Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co, as the tussle for the mining equipment maker intensifies.

Weir said on Thursday it made a A$10 per share binding offer for Ludowici, valuing the company at around 243 million pounds ($380.7 million) on a cash and debt free basis.

The British company said its latest offer, on a par with a bid made by FLSmidth, was conditional upon the Australian takeover regulator preventing the Danish firm from making its A$10 per share offer as it had made a "no increase statement" upon making its A$7.20 offer on Jan. 23.

Australia's Takeovers Panel is currently considering the matter, Weir said, adding that should no order against the Danish firm be forthcoming it could terminate any agreement it makes with Ludowici.

The battle for Ludowici, whose exposure to Australia's fast growing coal and iron ore mining sectors is attractive to the two suitors, started when Weir trumped FLSmidth's initial offer earlier in February.

"We have now undertaken due diligence which has reinforced the attractiveness of this opportunity for the Weir Group," said Weir's Chief Executive Keith Cochrane in a statement.

"Weir's binding offer also ensures certainty for Ludowici shareholders. If our offer is accepted, Ludowici shareholders will have the opportunity of receiving A$10 per share regardless of the outcome of the Takeover Panel proceedings."

Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co declined to comment on Weir's raised bid.

($1 = 0.6383 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Rhys Jones)