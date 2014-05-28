HELSINKI May 28 Finnish engineering group Metso
said on Wednesday it has rejected a second, higher
takeover offer from British engineer Weir, arguing it
undervalued the firm which has a bright future as a stand-alone
company.
"We believe that Metso has a real opportunity to create
significant value for all its shareholders by pursuing its own
course and that the proposal from Weir significantly undervalues
this opportunity and that a takeover by Weir at these conditions
would not be in our shareholders' best interests," said board
chairman Mikael Lilius.
The improved bid of 30.49 euros per share valued Metso at
around 4.5 billion euros ($6.13 billion), a 34 percent premium
to Metso's share price on May 26, the day before the bid was
rejected.
