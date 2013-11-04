* 2013 profit could be as low as 413 million pounds
* Oil and gas recovery slower than expected
* Shares down 7.9 percent
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, detail, shares)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Nov 4 British engineer Weir Group
warned its full-year profit would be below analysts'
expectations, joining a host of mining equipment makers hit by
cost cutting at mining companies.
Peers such as Caterpillar, Sandvik, and
Atlas Copco have all seen order bookings fall this
year as lower metal prices force miners to cut costs, often by
delaying expansions and new projects.
Weir said on Monday its 2013 profit before tax, amortisation
and one-off items could be as low as 413 million pounds ($658
million) if foreign exchange rates remain unfavourable, 7
percent below analysts' average forecast of 446 million pounds.
Shares in Weir, which makes pumps and valves for the mining,
oil and gas industries, had been up 20 percent so far this year,
with the company's strong position in the U.S. shale industry
expected to shelter it from the fallout of weaker mining orders.
But a slower than expected recovery in the oil and gas
industry, particularly U.S. shale, meant both revenue and profit
would come in below forecasts, the company said.
Shares in Weir were down 7.9 percent to 2,078 pence at 0930
GMT, the biggest fall on the UK's benchmark FTSE-100 index.
"The big challenge is around the timing of deliveries, the
phasing of projects, particularly in the mining world," Chief
Executive Keith Cochrane told reporters on a conference call.
Weir said it expected full-year profit to be in a range of
425-435 million pounds. But the final figure could be around
8-12 million pounds lower than that due to a rise in the pound
versus U.S., Australian and emerging market currencies.
Cochrane said full-year revenue would be broadly flat on the
previous year, cutting the "single digit percentage rise" that
had been anticipated a few months ago.
Orders in the oil and gas division were up 33 percent in the
third quarter compared with last year, although the number of
rigs in use in the U.S. industry declined in the period.
A relatively high oil price was expected to incentivise
drilling in the United States, making up for a downturn in shale
gas activity on the back of low natural gas prices. However,
this transition has been slower than expected, Weir said.
"The disappointment is across all divisions really," Thomas
Rands, an analyst at Investec, said.
"We feel as if they've been riding the wave on their
surfboard and they've been knocked off. They were trading very
close to the edge and unfortunately the various markets have
moved away from underneath them and they've fallen off," he
added.
($1 = 0.6281 British pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)