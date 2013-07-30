LONDON, July 30 British engineer Weir Group posted a smaller-than-expected 14 percent fall in first-half profit, reflecting a slowdown in demand for mining equipment.

The company, which makes pumps and valves for the mining, oil and gas industries, maintained its full-year forecast for a single digit percentage rise in revenue

First-half pretax profit was 193 million pounds ($296 million), beating analyst forecasts for 188 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Makers of mining equipment like Caterpillar, Sandvik , and Atlas Copco have seen order bookings fall this year as lower metal prices force miners to cut costs, often by delaying expansions and new projects.