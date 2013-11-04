(Replaces revenue with profit in third paragraph)
LONDON Nov 4 British engineer Weir Group
said on Monday third-quarter revenues and profit had
been below expectations due to project delays in the mining
industry and a slower than forecast recovery in its oil and gas
division.
The company, which makes pumps and valves for the mining,
oil and gas industries, had expected a resurgence in U.S. shale
activity to outweigh a challenging environment in the mining
sector.
Weir said it expected full-year profits before tax to be in
a range of 425-435 million pounds with margins broadly in line
with the previous year.
However, profits would be around 8-12 million pounds lower
than they would have been due to foreign exchange moves.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Mark Potter)