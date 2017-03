LONDON Feb 26 British engineering group Weir posted a 5 percent fall in profit before tax for 2013, blaming oversupply in the energy equipment market.

Pre-tax profit reached 418 million pounds ($697.33 million)last year, slightly below analyst estimates, while revenue declined 4 percent year-on-year to 2.43 billion pounds.

"In 2014, we anticipate that the Group will return to underlying growth despite mixed end market conditions," chief executive Keith Cochrane said in a statement.