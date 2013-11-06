* International mining footprint platform for shale growth

By Stephen Eisenhammer

LONDON, Nov 6 British engineer Weir, supplier of 40 percent of the pressure pumps used in the U.S. shale oil and gas boom, is already set up to expand in other countries as fracking goes global, its chief executive said.

The Glaswegian firm, with its roots in manufacturing pumps for steamships, now sells to miners and to oil companies, most recently for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which entails pumping water and chemicals at high pressure deep underground to push oil and gas out of rock formations.

Weir's revenue has grown by two and a half times since 2006 as both mining and fracking have expanded.

In the mining industry, it is already a global supplier of equipment and services, with centres in places as far flung as Mongolia, the Arctic circle and the Congo.

This gives it an advantage if and when fracking spreads to other countries, said Keith Cochrane, the Scottish chief executive who joined Weir in 2006.

"If shale starts to internationalise, the really interesting thing is how we use our global footprint," he told Reuters in an interview in London.

Cochrane listed China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina as markets where Weir sees early signs of shale activity.

In China, Weir took the plunge a couple of years ago to build a manufacturing plant through a joint venture in order not to miss a possible shale boom.

But until shale production becomes widespread, Weir remains reliant on North America, which accounts for over 70 percent of its sales to the oil and gas industry.

This dependence has hit Weir's profits this year. The company warned on Monday that a slower-than-expected recovery in the oil and gas business, particularly U.S. shale, combined with a weak mining market would result in lower-than-expected full-year revenue and profit.

But the focus on U.S. shale was the only way to get a big slice of the new market early on, Cochrane said.

"That's where the market was, that's where the opportunity was," he said.

"We needed the critical mass of product and capability, the customer relationships in North America, and that then becomes the platform as those customers start to undertake and build on the international opportunities around shale."

MINING TO OIL TECHNOLOGY

Weir derives almost equal revenue from mining and from oil and gas, and that has helped shelter it from a collapse in mining equipment orders this year as miners look to cut costs by delaying new projects.

Analysts say that while Weir has been affected by the drop in mining orders, it still is in a better position than other suppliers such as Caterpillar, Sandvik and Atlas Copco.

"It's a unique characteristic that we're in the mining industry and in the oil and gas industry," Cochrane said.

The two divisions support each other, giving the company a bit of stability through the different cycles. Weir has also expanded its mining services to fill the gap left by falling original equipment orders.

In South America alone, Weir plans to operate a service centre within 200 km of every major mine.

Being in both markets also allows the company to potentially tap the technology in one industry for use in the other, Cochrane said.

"Our ability to take mining technology and bring that to the oil and gas market is a really interesting dynamic. We're still at the beginning of that journey." (editing by Jane Baird)