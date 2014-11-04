Nov 4 Weir Group Plc :
* Full year expectations unchanged
* Q3 input growth up 14 pct in constant currency
* Revenues and operating margins in line with expectations
* New group-wide efficiency programme to deliver £35m
annualised savings in 2016
* Underlying margin expectations are also unchanged,
increasing sequentially in second half
* Group intends, subject to consultation, to close five
small manufacturing facilities over course of 2015
* Plans tp consolidate number of service centres, other
workforce reductions, exit certain lower margin activities
* Manufacturing activities will be consolidated into larger
existing facilities
* Sees one-off cash restructuring costs of about £25m,
impairment charges of around £20m will be incurred as
exceptional item
