Nov 4 Weir Group Plc :

* Full year expectations unchanged

* Q3 input growth up 14 pct in constant currency

* Revenues and operating margins in line with expectations

* New group-wide efficiency programme to deliver £35m annualised savings in 2016

* Underlying margin expectations are also unchanged, increasing sequentially in second half

* Group intends, subject to consultation, to close five small manufacturing facilities over course of 2015

* Plans tp consolidate number of service centres, other workforce reductions, exit certain lower margin activities

* Manufacturing activities will be consolidated into larger existing facilities

* Sees one-off cash restructuring costs of about £25m, impairment charges of around £20m will be incurred as exceptional item