April 16 Weir Group Plc :

* Response to Metso Corporation statement

* Notes statement today by Metso Corporation rejecting Weir's indicative all share merger proposal

* Continues to believe that there is a compelling strategic rationale for bringing two companies together

* Board of Weir believes that it has made an attractive merger proposal and there is no certainty that it will revise terms of its proposal