UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Welcia Holdings Co Ltd :
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue Co.,Ltd. (engaged in drug store and dispensing pharmacy management) on May 13
* Says two entities will cooperate on strengthening of cosmetics sale and business ability
* Says the co to acquire 19,200 shares (20 percent stake) in Kusurinomarue from two individuals planned on June 1 and with undisclosed price
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8aUiL3
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources