By Ernest Scheyder
| SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire
SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire May 30 It's not
quite fly fishing or hiking, but welding is the latest merit
badge Boy Scouts can earn - part of a full-court press to
attract fresh talent to the critical occupation.
More than 140,000 new welders will be needed by 2019 to
replace retirees and meet rising demand from natural gas
drillers, steel producers, automakers and more, according to the
American Welding Society (AWS).
The group helped the Boy Scouts of America award its first
welding merit badge in March, hoping to offset waning interest
in welding due to a cultural focus on four-year liberal arts
degrees at the expense of community colleges and trade schools,
industry experts say.
"The Scouts start realizing that welding could lead to a
viable career," said Sam Gentry of the AWS. "It's not just
something to fix a fence."
Among the roughly 450,000 U.S. welders, the average age is
55, and fewer than 20 percent are under the age of 35, according
to AWS data.
Starting pay for welders is $45,000 per year. Welding
engineers - those with advanced degrees - typically have a
starting annual salary of $100,000.
Contrast that with the median U.S. annual household income
of $49,445, according to the Census Bureau.
Welding, though, is not the cushiest job.
The roughly 2,800 degrees Fahrenheit needed to weld, the
sparks, and the painstakingly slow process - it can take hours
to weld only a few feet - do little to endear this skilled trade
to notoriously impatient youth.
Some older welders have delayed retirement because of the
weak economy, prompting concern that when they finally decide to
hang up their welding guns, there won't be enough younger
welders to replace them, said Kelly Zelesnik, dean of
engineering technologies at Lorain County Community College in
northeastern Ohio.
"The fear is that we're going to lose a lot of talented
welders and welding technicians and not have anyone to back-fill
the jobs," she said.
In addition to the Boy Scouts partnership, the AWS has
boosted the amount in scholarships it doles out each year.
It also built a $500,000 trailer equipped with "virtual"
welding machines with the help of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
. Last weekend, the machine made a pit stop at the
Indianapolis 500 car race to tout the welding profession to
young auto fans.
The machines mimic the touch, sight and sound of the welding
process - everything except the pungent smell of smoke from
molten metal, known as a fume plume.
There are several types of welding, but generally the
process involves using a gas-powered heat torch to combine two
pieces of metal by melting another piece of metal -- usually in
wire or stick form -- between them.
Automation has been able to replicate part of the process --
carmakers, for instance, rely heavily on machine welders -- but
human precision and the ability to react quickly if
circumstances change remain crucial for most welding operations.
Training typically involves a two-year degree to gain
practical experience in welding, but students can go on to get a
four-year degree and become welding engineers to focus on design
and welding theory.
"We don't believe we're graduating enough welders," said
Monica Pfarr, a welding industry consultant. "A lot of companies
are having trouble finding the skilled employees they need."
FRACKERS WORRY
While the welding shortage has prompted concern from heavy
equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc, automaker
General Motors and defense contractor Lockheed Martin
, the fracking industry is even more worried.
Even among current welders, there is a stark need for
pipeline welders, those who can build the lines that will
transport natural gas from America's growing shale fields.
"When you weld pipeline, it's an even more complex process
than traditional welding," said Corky DeMarco, executive
director of the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.
"We are trying to train the next generation of welders who know
a range of skills."
David Seaton, CEO of engineering firm Fluor Corp, is
concerned about labor costs and supply as his company helps
build new chemical plants, pipelines, refineries and other large
projects needing welders.
"I started in the construction field, and I've always
enjoyed that," Seaton said. "But I don't think we in the
industry have done a really good job of educating that next wave
of talent on the benefits of a long-term career in our market."
There are small signs the industry's efforts are paying off.
The Boy Scouts have already run out of their first printing
of 11,000 welding training manuals, which cost about $5 each.
Using the book, which outlines safety procedures, welding
techniques and career potential, and through hands-on training
in welding, Scouts can earn the badge in as little as 12 hours,
the group says.
"Boys like discovering things, exploring things with their
hands," said Boy Scouts spokeswoman Renee Fairrer. "Something
like welding is of interest to boys because it's not necessarily
something they see as part of their everyday existence."
A representative for the Girl Scouts of the USA wasn't
available to comment on a potential welding merit badge for the
group's members.
RISK AND REWARD
Welding can be dangerous: 79 U.S. welders were killed on the
job in 2010, more than miners, roofers and electricians,
according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Underwater welding is consistently ranked as one of the most
dangerous professions. (It may have something to do with
strapping an oxygen tank to your back while using an open
flame.)
That being said, many students have job offers even before
they graduate.
Zelesnik, the Lorain County Community College dean, advises
her students to resist the temptation to drop out after only one
or two classes to get a paycheck right away.
"They could be earning a lot more money if they think of
welding as a career and not just think about being proficient in
a process to get the next raise or job," she said.
Alex Bartels, a high school senior in New Hampshire, tried
welding for the first time earlier this year by donning a
leather apron and thick metal goggles to help his father repair
a trailer frame in his family's New Hampshire driveway.
The long, tedious process did not endear welding to Bartels
as a career choice.
That perception is something the industry is going to have
to address if it hopes to attract fresh talent.
"Welding would be a great side job," said Bartels, who plans
to enlist in the U.S. Army this fall and hopes to join the
military police. "But it gets real boring, real fast."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder,; Additional reporting by Kristen
Hays, Editing by Patricia Kranz and Jan Paschal)